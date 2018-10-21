The basketball world lost its collective mind Saturday night when a brawl erupted between the Lakers and Rockets, causing three players to be ejected.

Suspensions for the fight were handed down Sunday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: NBA suspensions – Brandon Ingram 4 games; Rajon Rondo 3 games; Chris Paul 2 games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

This is big news for the Spurs, who face the Lakers twice in the next 7 days. Los Angeles hosts Monday night’s game, while the Lakers make the return trip to the AT&T Center on Saturday.

Unless the suspensions are appealed, the Lakers will be without two starters on Monday. Rondo, the starting point guard, will be eligible to return for Saturday’s game. The Lakers are off to an 0-2 start, losing by 9 to Portland and Houston.

The 1-1 Spurs will still have to contend with LeBron James, who signed with the Lakers over the summer after a 4-year stint in Cleveland, where he led the Cavaliers to 4 straight Finals appearances.

The other two games in the season series between Western Conference foes are also bunched together. The teams play a home-and-home on December 5 and 7, starting in San Antonio on a Wednesday evening.

