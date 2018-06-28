As the start of free agency approaches, reports indicate that teams are ramping up their trade offers to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in an attempt to lure LeBron James to their city.

Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Spurs are "fully engaged" in trade talks with some of those teams.

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Celtics are two of the "several teams" the Spurs are discussing a trade with. Woj also reports that the Spurs would prefer a trade with Boston because the Celtics have "assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade."

Wojnarowski followed up on his "fully engaged" tweet with a caveat: the onus is not on the Spurs to trade Leonard but on other teams such as the Lakers, who feel "the urgency to get a deal done."

The Spurs can still play long game with Leonard, try to repair relationship and get to a place where they're comfortable offering $219M super max. The urgency to get a deal done belongs to Lakers now, but circumstances and leverage can change quickly. https://t.co/RIralTBUe9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Lakers and Spurs had re-engaged in trade talks. The only previous talks reported between the Spurs and Lakers were short and unproductive, as it was described that the Spurs “slammed the door” on the Lakers when they came knocking, asking about Kawhi deals.

The NBA free agency period commences at midnight EST on July 1.

