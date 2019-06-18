SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are expected to keep one of their few players who is hitting free agency this summer. The team is expected to re-sign Rudy Gay, multiple sources told Jordan Brenner of The Athletic. The deal could be worth at least $10 million per season.

Gay turns 33 this summer and has played the last two seasons as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He declined a player option last summer to sign a new one-year contract worth just over $10 million for the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-8 forward scored 13.7 points per game in 2018-19, while tallying 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Gay appeared in 69 games, starting 51 for the Spurs. He posted career-best shooting numbers from the field, including 50 percent overall and 40 percent from behind the arc.

Assuming the Spurs re-sign Gay for about $10 million per year, the team will have no more than $10 million in cap space to spend in free agency. However, if the Spurs also use both of their first-round picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft on players who join the team right away, there would be 14 players under contract for the 2019-2020 season. The NBA’s roster limit is 15 players. In other words, barring another move or the decision to "stash" one of their draft picks overseas, the Spurs could only add one player in free agency.

The Spurs are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, and players and staff have expressed interest in keeping together the team that went 48-34 and lost in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

