The San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball at an official in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Game 4, the NBA announced. DeRozan was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 5:01 remaining in the Spurs’ 117-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center. The Spurs were trailing 110-92 at the time.

DeRozan’s annual salary is about $27.7 million, per sports contract database Spotrac.com. The $25,000 fine represents less than 0.1 percent of his team salary. The fine is similar to someone earning $50,000 a year paying a $45 ticket.

The second-seeded Nuggets and the seventh-seeded Spurs are tied at two games apiece in the series. Game 5 is slated for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Denver. Game 6 will be in San Antonio on Thursday night and tickets are now on sale.