Report: Spurs make qualifying offer to Tre Jones; two-way qualifying offer to Champagnie

Jones is a restricted free agent this NBA offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, the San Antonio Spurs have made a qualifying offer to guard Tre Jones and a two-way qualifying offer to Julian Champagnie.

Both players will now be restricted free agents on July 1. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2023

The Spurs have to spend $26 million to reach the cap floor according to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules. The new rules require each team to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season.

It makes sense to spend that money on the team's own free agents and players familiar with the team system.

Last season, he played 68 games and averaged 12.9 points per game along with 6.6 assists and 45% field goal shooting.

He proved to be a steady hand as the starting point guard last season but some feel the team still needs an upgrade at the position and pushing Jones to the bench.

Champagnie posted 9.7 points per game and shot 40% from the three-point line through 17 games played. The Spurs now list him at 6'9" on their Summer League roster.

The NBA free agency begins at 5 p.m. CT Friday as teams can start negotiating deals with free-agent players. Those deals can become official on July 6.

The Spurs could still spend money on other team free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Romeo Langford, and Keita Bates-Diop.

