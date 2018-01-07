According to a report from Sham Charania at Yahoo Sports, Rudy Gay has re-signed with the San Antonio Spurs on a one year, $10 million deal.

Gay signed a two-year deal last season but opted out of the final year of the deal and now we know it’s because he wanted to make more money.

Free agent forward Rudy Gay has committed on a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

What’s surprising is that his new deal is only for one year and he’s only making about $1.5 million more than he would’ve if he’d just opted in to the last year of his contract.

The move is great for the Spurs. If they end up trading away Kawhi Leonard, Gay could be in position to start or play behind another player they bring in from free agency.

By the time Gay was fully healed from the Achilles injury he was recovering from almost all of last season, he was in great position to take over stretches of games with his versatile offense while not giving anything up on the defensive end.

Gay is betting on himself and helping the Spurs out too. At the end of next season, the Spurs will have $20 million coming off the books between his contract and Danny Green’s, putting all parties in position to have money to work with the following season.

