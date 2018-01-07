According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are bringing back Marco Belinelli on a two-year, $12 million deal.

Belinelli previously won a championship with the Spurs when he played for the team during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

The Italian sharpshooter has played for a few teams since then, including the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers when he hit a big, game-tying shot in Philly during their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.

Belinelli is and always has been an offensive specialist with more hops and better handles than you'd expect from a sharpshooter.

The Spurs let Belinelli go because he got to the point where he was just going to make more money than what the Spurs could pay to retain him following him being a key piece of a championship team.

What's great is that he'll fit right in to Gregg Popovich's system and he's a known commodity that the Spurs aren't paying very much for.

So far, bringing back Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli, the Spurs are definitely making sure that they have scorers on the floor at all times, and guys that can possibly come in off the bench and light it up, even if one or two guys go cold.

