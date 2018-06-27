League sources told ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers are facing increasing pressure to trade for Kawhi Leonard, according to a story published Wednesday.

LeBron James reportedly does not want to sign as a free agent with the Lakers without another star player already in place. James has until Friday to announce whether he will become a free agent or remain with the Cavaliers in Cleveland. James also reportedly wants to make a decision early in July if he does become a free agent, and has not been in communication with the Cavs' front office, sources said.

The story is similar for Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning the clock is running for the Lakers to make something happen.

While it has been previously reported that the Spurs would not trade Kawhi to any Western Conference foe, Wednesday’s report said the Spurs haven’t ruled out a trade with any team. Sources said the Spurs have not been responsive to every team that has inquired about Leonard, but that apparently does not mean a trade is out of the question.

Leonard has reportedly said that he won’t return to San Antonio, and the Spurs are making it clear they won’t rush into a trade.

While it might sound like the Spurs had little leverage in the Leonard situation, Wednesday’s report about the Lakers may help the Spurs in negotiations.

If the Lakers can’t sign LeBron James and Paul George this summer without Kawhi Leonard already in place, expect the Spurs to receive a competitive offer for their star.

The Lakers are looking to acquire a future first round pick from another team that would be part of a deal for Kawhi, according to league sources. The Spurs could demand a combination of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and future first round picks in exchange for Leonard. The Spurs could also force the Lakers to take an unappealing contract off their books.

Conversations between the Lakers and Spurs have not gone well so far, but that may change as the world waits for LeBron’s next decision. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are among teams who've made offers to the Spurs for Leonard, league sources said.

Lakers president Magic Johnson told reporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday that he'd step down as the team's president of basketball operations if he couldn't deliver superstars via free agency or trade over the next two years.

With the pressure on another team, can the Spurs take advantage and swing a big trade for their disgruntled superstar? We could have an answer in the next week.

