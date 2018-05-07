When Gregg Popovich wouldn’t answer questions from the media about Kawhi Leonard this season, it may not have been because he simply didn’t want to share what was going on. He might not have known Leonard's status. According to a new report, the Spurs had a difficult time reaching Leonard while the star forward was rehabbing in New York.

On the “Back to Back” podcast, ESPN Spurs reporter Michael C. Wright shared an illuminating story about Kawhi Leonard’s camp and the Spurs.

"There was a point during his rehab process in New York that some of the Spurs brass went out to see him in New York," Wright said. "As soon as those guys arrived to the building, Kawhi's people grabbed him and sequestered him to another part of the building. And so the Spurs' people couldn't even see him."

Whether the team can move past incidents like that and keep Leonard around for the 2018-19 season remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, trade rumors continue to swirl around Kawhi and his desire to play in Los Angeles. The Spurs are reportedly asking for the Lakers to send them Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, two first-round picks and two pick swaps in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

Some have called this demand too high, especially if the Celtics and Sixers are scared by the potential of Leonard packing up and moving to Los Angeles when his contract expires at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Other than the Lakers, these Eastern Conference teams have emerged as the top trade partners because of the players and picks they could send back to San Antonio in a Kawhi trade. The Celtics may be hesitant to blow up a young core that led the team to being one win short of an NBA Finals appearance without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

The Sixers, meanwhile, employ Dr. Jonathan Glashow, the same doctor Kawhi sought to monitor his rehab outside of San Antonio. Dr. Glashow may know more about Leonard’s injury than even the Spurs’ doctors, and that information could be part of Philadelphia’s decision-making process in a Leonard trade.

Kawhi Leonard has been seeing the #Sixers' chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan Glashow since mid-January, according to this https://t.co/5ceQzh6FI8 story. https://t.co/kTMhxCFUQh pic.twitter.com/nhGB5UWJ46 — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) May 1, 2018

