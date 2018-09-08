Kawhi Leonard released a statement thanking the Spurs organization and the San Antonio community following being traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier this summer, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

"Through all the ups and downs - I'm glad there were many ups! - I'll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together," the statement reads, in part.

Kawhi Leonard releases first statements since trade to Toronto, saying goodbye to San Antonio and the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/XxSUEwbrQ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2018

Shams Charania of Yahoo tweeted the statement early Thursday morning, citing that it is the first statement Leonard has made since the trade.

RELATED: Raptors welcome Kawhi to Toronto

Leonard also reportedly thanked Coach Gregg Popovich, saying he would always be "grateful for [his] growth" under Pop's guidance.

Kawhi's agent: Kawhi, we have to write a statement now that we're in Toronto



Kawhi: Just write the most generic stuff and repeat THANK YOU fifty times



Kawhi's agent: pic.twitter.com/1iTdbvfWqi — Deven (@devdam2021) August 9, 2018

Many Twitter users are reacting to the statement that came weeks after the trade.

Kawhi living in the Internet Explorer world — Teto Barça (@TetoBarca_) August 9, 2018

Kawhi reportedly said he has been "going back and forth over the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say."

© 2018 KENS