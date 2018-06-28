According to a report from Jordan Schultz at Yahoo Sports, Kawhi Leonard has reached out to LeBron James saying that he wants the two to play together next season.

While the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are reportedly engaged in trade talks for Kawhi’s services, with the Lakers reportedly making a “Godfather offer” to the Spurs, this puts San Antonio in an interesting position.

Rumblings of a Godfather Lakers offer for San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard have rival teams wondering if anyone else can compete here. The latest summer of LeBron has officially begun... — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2018

If the Spurs don’t like the offer that the Lakers are making for Kawhi, who has one year left on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent and is eligible for a super max contract in which San Antonio can pay him tens of millions more than any other team, they’re in a position to not only hang onto him but lobby LeBron James to join Kawhi and Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

It’s been well-documented that LeBron loves Pop and it’s been previously reported that Pop would be leading the Spurs’ charge to sign him if he opts out of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers by the end of the day on Friday.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers shares a laugh with head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs at the end of the game at AT&T Center on January 23, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

LeBron could decide that he doesn’t have to wait on the Lakers to clear cap space and trade for Kawhi if he wants to play for Kawhi. He could just go to San Antonio and help the Spurs make Kawhi happy with a super max deal PLUS getting to play with LeBron James under Gregg Popovich and be thrust into championship contention immediately.

For all the news that has come out about Kawhi demanding to leave the Spurs, super max money plus LeBron James is something that no other team would be able to offer.

The report also gives the Spurs even more leverage than they already had in trade negotiations with the Lakers if they’ve decided that they want to be rid of the drama that Kawhi has brought to the franchise in the past year.

This report basically confirms that if the Lakers don’t get Kawhi, they don’t get LeBron. That’s been largely understood, but this latest news gives further credence to that fact.

And for the Spurs, that means that the worst case scenario is that if they lose Kawhi, they’ll at least be well compensated for it.

