One of the final pressing questions about the Spurs roster for the upcoming season will be answered soon. According to an ESPN report, guard Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retirement.

A meeting between Ginobili and coach Gregg Popovich is expected to take place in the coming days, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojarnowski.

The 41-year-old guard from Argentina has reportedly been working out at the Spurs practice facility and hasn’t made a decision on his status for the 2018-19 season. If he chooses to return, he has one year left on his contract, which would pay $2.5 million.

Ginobili has played all 16 seasons of his NBA career in San Antonio, winning four championships. The 57th pick of the 1999 NBA Draft made his Spurs debut in 2002 and ranks in the top five in franchise history in points, assists and steals.

One of the best sixth men in NBA history, Ginobili has started in less than 35 percent of the games he’s played in his career, but has averaged 13.3 points per game in more than 1,000 regular-season games.

