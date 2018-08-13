LOS ANGELES — Former Spur Bruce Bowen will not return to his role as a TV analyst for the Los Angeles Clippers after criticizing Kawhi Leonard, according to a report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news, stating that the Clippers and Bowen were expected to reach an agreement on a new contract. That changed, however, after Bowen's June 22 appearance on a SiriusXM talk show.

Bowen's critical comments towards Kawhi include saying that he and his team had "nothing but excuses" for the Spurs as the All-NBA forward worked to return to the team while dealing with a lingering quad injury.

Bowen also told SiriusXM that Leonard was "getting bad advice" about his future, noting that Leonard was "protected in San Antonio...able to come up at a time where [Leonard] still could lean on Tim, Tony, and Manu."

Wojnarowski states that sources indicate that Leonard wants to sign with the Lakers or the Clippers when he becomes a free agent this offseason. "Eliminating Bowen," Wojnarowski writes, "becomes a clear message about how it plans to protect star players within the organization."

Bowen, a three-time NBA champion whose jersey hangs from the AT&T Center's rafters, joined the Clippers broadcast team prior to the 2017-18 season.

The Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors this offseason for a package of players, including DeMar DeRozan.

