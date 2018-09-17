According to a report from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs will hire Brent Barry to a front-office position.

The San Antonio Spurs are hiring Brent Barry, a television analyst and 14-year NBA veteran, into a front-office position, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 17, 2018

Barry, a 14-year NBA veteran, played four seasons in San Antonio, winning championship rings in 2005 and 2007. In his most recent role, he was a commentator for the NBA on TNT and NBA TV.

The son of former NBA player Rick Barry, Brent Barry played in the NBA from 1995 to 2008 for six different teams. He won the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and retired in 2009.

Barry, 46, will replace Monty Williams, who left to become an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources said.

