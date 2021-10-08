REPORT: Bates-Diop inks two-year deal with Spurs

Keita-Bates Diop is staying in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and forward Kieta Bates-Diop have agreed to a two-year deal.

Forward Keita Bates-Diop is returning to San Antonio on a new two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. He was on a two-way deal with the Spurs last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 7, 2021

In 30 games played last season, Bates-Diop averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and shot 44.8-percent from the field in 8.2 minutes per game.

He will be entering his fourth NBA season and was on a two-way deal last season.

Bringing back Bates-Diop is interesting with Al-Farouq Aminu and Thaddeus Young still on the roster.

And with the Spurs recently releasing forward Chandler Hutchison, could this signal that either Aminu or Young (or both) may be on their way out of San Antonio?