SAN ANTONIO — As Dorothy said in the film classic "The Wizard of Oz": There's no place like home.

Back at the AT&T Center after an arduous eight-game road trip, the Spurs dug deep and pulled out a much-needed 105-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 24 points, and DeMar DeRozan and Marco Belinelli finished with 17 each. Derrick White (15), Jakob Poeltl (11) and Patty Mills (11) rounded out the Spurs' double-figure scoring.

Poeltl, who started, was a force under the basket, tying a career high with 14 rebounds to get his first double-double as a Spur. He also had three blocks. DeRozan flirted with a triple-double, adding 13 rebounds and eight assists to go with his 17 points.

The Silver and Black (34-29) broke out of a three-game skid with the victory. The game was their first at home since going 1-7 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

San Antonio continues a three-game home stand Saturday night against Oklahoma City.

"When we play good defense, we have a chance to win games," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "When we were at our best this year for that one run, we were first, second or third in every category, you know, defensive efficiency and that sort of thing. All of a sudden, it went bye-bye.

"This is who we have to be. Great effort defensively, especially the first game after a road trip, like we had. To dig down (the way the Spurs did), they showed a lot of character tonight. They played physically and just did a wonderful job defensively."

Three nights after giving up 130 points in a 12-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks, who had won only 11 games, the Spurs held Detroit to 36 percent (36-100) from the field. The Pistons were 39.5 percent (15-38) from the three-point line.

Detroit, which had won three straight and seven of its last eight, fell to 29-31. Reggie Jackson led the Pistons' scoring with 22 points and Blake Griffin finished with 17.

The Spurs were hot throughout the game, shooting 51.9 percent overall (42-81) and 52.9 percent (9-17) from beyond the arc.

White continued to grow as the team's point guard and impressed Popovich and his teammates with his poise and efficiency. He scored his 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and finished with six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Popovich was effusive in his praise of White and Poeltl.

"I thought Jakob and Derrick were fantastic giving us games like that," Popovich said. "Derrick is important because he keeps everything a little bit more together. Everybody understands where to be with Derrick out there. He has got a great pace about him, so he and Jakob were super tonight."

But White and Poeltl weren't the only Spurs that Popovich lauded.

"We had a lot of people play well, obviously. LA (Aldridge) and DeMar DeRozan played well. Beli (Belinelli) does what he is supposed to do for us, and as a group they played great (defense).l That is what it was all about."

The Silver and Black outscored the Pistons 27-19 in the third quarter to take a 78-67 into the final period. San Antonio led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter.

The Spurs were ahead by as many as 12 points in the first half, but settled for a 51-58 lead at the break. Aldridge and Belinelli led the San Antonio scoring with 10 points each. Belinelli hit 4 of 7 shots in the first two quarters, including 2 of 3 from the three-point line.

Bryn Forbes, who left the game with a right calf contusion with 5:34 left in the first quarter, also was 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Forbes did not return to the game after getting injured.

The Silver and Black shot 45.2 percent overall (19-42) and 50 percent (5-10) from the three-point line in the first half.

Jackson and Andre Drummond led the Pistons' scoring at the half with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Jackson hit 3 of 7 three-pointers.

Detroit shot 36.5 percent (19-52) from the field in the first half, and was 42.1 percent (8-19) from beyond the arc.