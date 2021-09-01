Reebok set to re-release the Kamikaze II with an homage to the Spurs fiesta colors and San Antonio’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game

The shoe is a fitting tribute to San Antonio and its lone NBA All-Star Weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The only time the NBA took its annual All-Star Game to San Antonio was in 1996.

San Antonio was the center of the NBA world as downtown was filled with NBA events, celebrities walked down the Riverwalk, and David Robinson and Sean Elliott represented the Spurs on the West squad.

Joining them was Seattle Supersonics forward Shawn Kemp, and for the big event, he debuted the Reebok Kamikaze II inside the Alamodome for the game against the 1996 East All-Stars.

To celebrate the sneakers, Reebok will be re-releasing the sneakers but this time paying tribute to where they were showcased for the first time.

The sneakers will have the San Antonio Spurs 1990s fiesta colors as an homage to the city’s lone NBA All-Star Weekend.

Reebox has not given a release date yet but they will surely be a hit among Spurs fans once they hit shelves and online.