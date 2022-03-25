Rebuilding Spurs fighting star-studded Lakers for last spot in NBA's Play-In Tournament to end season

Both teams are fighting for the 10 seed in the West to make the tournament despite vastly different expectations heading into the season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs still want to fight their way into the play-in game, and with the NBA regular season entering its final month, the dysfunctional Los Angeles Lakers are the only team standing in their way.

At polar opposite ends of the NBA landscape, the plucky young Spurs are focused on developing in a small market while box office stars teamed up in Hollywood to pursue a title. One of the only things these teams have in common is that they're both more than 10 games under .500 and fighting for the 10th seed and final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Since the All-Star break, LeBron has scored 50 points twice, but the team is 2-11 when he does not do that. The ageless wonder is 37, and before we can talk about whether he has enough in the tank for a playoff run, we have to wonder whether he can drag this ill-conceived roster into the play-in.

Los Angeles is 10-23 since January 9, with only the Thunder and Rockets winning fewer games in that stretch.

Anthony Davis didn't look his best when he was healthy, and that was less than half of the season. If he does come back, which appears unlikely, it won't fix a basketball team that looks broken beyond repair.

LeBron James is still LeBron James. He just moved into second all-time for points scored in NBA history behind only Kareem. He just hit 10,000 career assists and will soon pass Magic Johnson on that list.

Another problem is that he's smart enough to know when his championship window on a team has closed, often thanks to the moves that were made to maximize that window for him. See Cleveland, Miami, Cleveland again, and now this.

The Russell Westbrook trade is not something that would have been okayed without James' endorsement, and the Lakers have no picks in the first round until Bronny is halfway through his rookie contract. Mortgaging the future is okay as long as it builds a title contender for the present, but presently, the Lakers are only competing for the title of "Most disappointing team of all time."

It's clear to everyone that the Lakers aren't achieving the ultimate goal this season, and it's probably most clearly and painfully clear to a guy like James who has seen every side of it and knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle.

Getting back on defense, boxing out on the boards, many of the little things that just require trying have faded from his performances. He's taking more plays off, and it sticks out as a sign of both physical and mental fatigue.

Russell Westbrook has become the personification of the struggles of this Lakers team. In a situation with plenty of blame to go around he's become a primary target, some of it fair, other parts clearly out of line.

Westbrook is averaging about 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game, which is well below his production in recent years but also not really the problem. He's averaging 4 turnovers a game, not defending well, and shooting 43.8% from the floor, 29.4% from three, and 67% from the free throw line, but this isn't exactly abnormal for him either.

The basketball viewing public has known Russell Westbrook to be ball-dominant, efficiency-challenged, and spice over sustenance for his entire career. Most would acknowledge that he's put up inflated numbers with crazy usage on non-contending teams.

All of this made the Lakers' decision to trade for Brodie and his albatross contract in the offseason seem like a poor one even at the time. The fit made no sense in theory, and in practice it has been a certified disaster.

Russ joined his hometown Lakers with obvious title hopes, but the bright lights of Los Angeles and the rough roster have laid bare his flaws as a player. Shooting badly is one thing, making poor decisions is another, but checking out mentally is hard for even the more understanding fans to defend.

In the first quarter of a big game against the Spurs, Westbrook stood in help position like a statue and stared at Romeo Langford the entire play as he cut to the rim for a dunk.

Lovely to meet you, Romeo Langford pic.twitter.com/e01UsSGHhs — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 8, 2022

It looked like his Xbox controller disconnected, and lapses like this from top to bottom are one of the only things you can expect consistently from this Lakers team. Russ isn't the only one, but he's the only one getting paid $44.2 million this year. It's a tough look.

His contract lasts for another year, and at $47 million it will be virtually impossible to trade. If there's any hope of the Lakers winning a title this season or the next, it hinges on Russell Westbrook developing in ways that we have never seen or really expected from him in his career.

This hardly seems like the kind of nurturing environment that would be most suitable for that kind of turnaround. At this point when he catches the ball wide open at the three-point arc, the home crowd in Los Angeles tells him not to shoot it so loudly that it's audible on TV.

"I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason, because he's playing the game that he loves," Westbrook said.

During the Lakers' most recent loss in San Antonio, Westbrook turned his attention to a Spurs fan calling him 'Westbrick.' It's a schoolyard taunt that's been around for as long as he has notably missed jump shots, and it's within the normal bounds of fan-to-player trash talk.

"Don't disrespect my name," the former MVP said, shaking his head as a referee guided him back toward the game.

The fan replied: "WESTBRICK! WESTBRICK!"

After the game, Westbrook explained his reaction.

"I've kind of let it go in the past just because it never really bothered me, but it really kind of hit me the other day honestly," Westbrook said about the nickname. "My wife and I were at a teacher-parent conference for my son, and the teacher told me, 'Noah, he's so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere, he writes it on everything, he tells everybody, he walks around and says 'I'm Westbrook,' that's his last name.' And I kind of sat there in shock, and it kind of hit me, like damn. I can no longer allow people -- for example, Westbrick, to me is now shaming, like it's shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It's a name that means more not just to me, but to my wife, my mom, my dad. The ones that kind of paved the way for me. And that's just one example. It kind of hit myself and my wife in a place where it's not great, man. And I think a lot of times I let it slide, but it's now time to put a stop to that and put it on notice."

Some of the Westbrook hate has clearly crossed a line, with a video of a man harassing him on the street going viral and his wife opening up about seeing death wishes from some of the worst people on the internet. Anyone can see that's messed up.

Nobody who has ever contributed to the hundreds of times 'Westbrick' trended on Twitter has ever meant it as an insult to his children or family, just his jumper.

It's a pretty tame jab about his propensity to miss jump shots, which he said it was okay for people to criticize him for. 'Westbrick' is just saying 'Russell Westbrook bricked shots' without all those extra letters, and his acknowledgement that it bothers him will not stop the behavior, as evidenced by the man repeating the insult to him. Rude, sure, but par for the course for star professional athletes.

Plus, this is the same guy who fed into calling Kevin Durant "cupcake" when KD realized he wouldn't win a title with Brodie as his point guard and left him in OKC for the "Now I Do What I Want" era.

Russ has embraced the heel persona, refused to improve the critical flaws in his game, and talked a lot of smack to his peers on the way. That makes it harder to empathize when he fails to back the talk up and asks people to be nice about basketball because he has a family.

When Patrick Beverly got his revenge for the "Pat Bev trick y'all" comments and then viciously taunted Russ after an airball, it was incredibly mean, but didn't seem unjust either.

has to be one of the more disrespectful moments ive seen in a long time, watch Pat Bev and KAT after Westbrook’s airball. pic.twitter.com/PnMU3nVd8T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2022

Westbrook has had a decent string of games in the last few, scoring 20+ points for four straight for the first time since December and hitting 10-21 from deep.

He acknowledged recently that his current play hasn't been good enough, and he has to be better. That's a far cry from several weeks ago, when he reacted to being benched in the fourth quarter with a response that raised eyebrows and rolled eyeballs.

“I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmark, to be honest," he said. "I’ve put (in) a lot of work, and I’ve got a lot of respect in this game. I don’t gotta hit a benchmark, or I shouldn’t have to. I’ve earned a right to be in closing lineups. Numbers will tell you, I don’t have to explain that."

None of this would be a topic of discussion if he was hitting shots and the Lakers had any realistic hope of winning a title this season, but that's not the case, and the reasons for that go well beyond Westbrook.

With LeBron James as the cornerstone and Anthony Davis as his dynamic sidekick, the Lakers probably would have been wise to build around them with 3-and-D type players. Rob Pelinka instead seemed to sign as many players who were good in 2008 as possible, bringing in Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo. All of those guys are older than 35, and none of them provide both 3 and D consistently at this stage. Malik Monk and Avery Bradley are the best they've got in that regard.

Still, the content machine loved having a bunch of recognizable names with accomplished careers in the same huge market. Graphics like the one below abounded, and major outlets wondered if this was the most STACKED team ever.

The Lakers' depth is wild 👀



And that's not even their whole roster 😳 pic.twitter.com/s9zxciwlaw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 30, 2021

Paper tigers are always scariest before they have to bite anything, and once the season started, it became impossible for the Lakers to hide who they truly are. The question of if this was the most stacked team ever quickly turned to a question of if this was the worst-performing team made up of all-time greats that the NBA has ever seen.

This group brings to mind a Lakers team that added Gary Payton and Karl Malone to Kobe and Shaq, but that 2004 team won 56 games and made it to the Finals before crushing disappointment hit. In 2022, even making it to a full playoff series will be an immense challenge for Los Angeles.

The Lakers' approach to building this roster was the same approach that Sylvester Stallone took while casting for The Expendables: get as many over-the-hill stars together as possible so that people say, 'oh man I've gotta see that.' The TV partners gobbled it up, broadcasting more than half of LA's regular season games to a national audience.

Are there some fun moments of action? Sure, how could there not be with that cast! LeBron is still LeBron, Melo still does the three-to-the-dome thing, play the hits, baby. But is the product actually good? Will it win any awards? Will any serious person say this is among the best, now or in history? Absolutely not.

At least with a dumb explosion-fest of a movie, you can enjoy it for what it is and laugh your way from explosion to explosion without thinking too hard. Pretty much the only way to enjoy watching this Lakers team play basketball is if you do not like them and hope they fail, or if you like the team and are a masochist.

For Spurs and their fans, it's more than just schadenfreude. It's an opportunity to take down a fierce rival, to win more games with a rebuilding effort in a small market than the all-in title push in Tinseltown.

As Gregg Popovich has said since the beginning of this season, the best thing about this group is that they never stop fighting. That can be crucial in a battle against a team that often looks like they just want it to be over.

Dejounte Murray is a defensive ace, high-level point guard and All-Star, playing in many ways like if Westbrook were more efficient. He has 77 more assists this year, and 109 fewer turnovers.

Westbrook is shooting 29.4% from deep, third worst for players with more than 200 attempts. He hit just 16% in February. Murray's deep shooting is still his weakest point, but he's hit 32.3% consistently and recently shown a willingness to take and make deep pullups late in the game. He closed the last first quarter with a pull-up three, a deeper pull-up three, and a step-back three at the buzzer in about 45 seconds.

Jakob Poeltl is a high-level defensive anchor and dirty work specialist at center whose offensive game continues to expand. Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Lonnie Walker IV are all showing promise on the wing around that pick and roll. Josh Primo and Tre Jones are both playing productive NBA minutes after the Derrick White trade.

Doug McDermott is hurt, but the recently-acquired Josh Richardson provides some veteran leadership and reliable shooting. Zach Collins is still getting comfortable on the court with his new team, but has the tools to be a serviceable backup center and develop further.

This 29-44 team is certainly not without flaws. They were 0-32 in games where they trailed entering the fourth quarter before overcoming a 15-point deficit against the Jazz to deliver Gregg Popovich the all-time record for regular season wins by an NBA head coach.

It's been a season full of losses and learning experiences that you'd expect in this situation, but there's still a lot of realistic hope that they'll see some of the fruit of their development in the final stage of the year.

If these Lakers are the Expendables, the 2022 Spurs are a low-budget indie film featuring a bunch of young actors in their first big roles, directed by, like, Martin Scorsese.

It's a limited release in select theaters only, the kind of thing you'd only seek out as a cinema nerd. Given the circumstances it certainly won't be close to the iconic director's best work, but it's still identifiably his. It drags at times, and the inexperience shows, but there are some moments of brilliance and breakout performances that get viewers excited about the next generation.

Rather than dazzling with special effects or filling the marquee with big names to sell tickets, this project is entirely about the character development arc, the storytelling, the journey.

The Spurs still have 13 games to write their own ending, and whatever this season fades to black on, it would be hard to accuse this rebuilding team of failing to meet reasonable expectations for the year. It's also hard to deny that the on a positive trajectory, and that next year will almost certainly be better.

That hope for the future may be the biggest thing that separates the Spurs from the Lakers at this critical juncture.

Fans in San Antonio can argue about which of the youngsters will be the next to take a leap forward, or what to do with the three first-round picks in the upcoming draft, or all the cap space for the summer.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are trying to figure out how to escape from the basketball hell that they built for themselves. The more you look at the situation, the more you realize that it will likely get worse before it gets better.

Westbrook and his contract worth $47 million next year will be almost impossible to trade for anyone except John Wall. They have no cap space, and after everyone watched the absolute debacle of this season, who would want to sign up on a vet minimum contract? The Lakers don't own their first-round pick until 2026, and "what can they get for Talen Horton-Tucker" becomes more of a meme than a real thought with each passing day.

The Westbrook trade was intended to boost title chances for LeBron's last two years under contract in LA, and instead it has effectively slammed the door shut.

Would the Lakers consider spending an obscene amount of money to buy Russ out of his contract? What about trading LeBron before his inevitable departure? These are the questions being asked in Hollywood, questions with no good answers that make the brutal home stretch for the Lakers seem completely pointless.

To tie LA in the standings, San Antonio's magic number is 11 combined Spurs wins and Lakers losses, which may sound unlikely until you look at the schedule.

Los Angeles plays 7 of their 10 remaining games on the road, with two back-to-back sets that all involve travel. They only stay in the same city for two games one time. Their remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of 55.6%, the second toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. The road ahead is tough, and the wheels have already fallen off.

"We still have games to play,” LeBron said after a recent loss. ”Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence.”

What would it mean to this developing Spurs team to go on the road and deliver that death blow to a LeBron-led Lakers team in the play-in? Will the Lakers even make it that far?

San Antonio will play the tanking Portland Trail Blazers two more times, as well as the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. Like the Lakers, they'll also have two crucial games against the Pelicans, who currently sit in the 9th spot with the same 31-42 record as the Lakers.

It's entirely possible, probable even, that the Spurs will move ahead of the Lakers in the standings on April 3 based on the schedule difference. Los Angeles might miss the play-in entirely and watch the Zion-less Pelicans against these Spurs from their couches, with no draft pick on the way.

Somewhat related, do you think these Pelicans players and fans and front office have any extra motivation to bury and embarrass these Lakers? On top of the Anthony Davis stuff, the Pelicans traded the 2022 first-round pick that they got in that deal, but if the Lakers get a top-10 pick, the Pelicans get to keep it.

San Antonio doesn't have nearly as much of a draft incentive to take the Lakers down a peg. In fact, passing the Lakers would potentially improve a division rival's draft position while definitely hurting their own lottery odds.

The Spurs don't have much better title hopes than the Lakers, and if they manage to win both play-in games, they'd lose their lottery pick entirely to set up a first-round matchup against the league-leading Suns.

If Gregg Popovich went back to his load management roots and kept his best guys off the floor to lose out, the best they could guarantee is the eighth worst record in the NBA, which would guarantee a 6% chance at top pick and a 26.2% chance at the top four. That doesn't seem like something that will happen, though.

San Antonio could pass the Lakers in the standings to end their season, finish as the 10 seed with the ninth-best lottery odds, and keep the pick as long as they don't launch themselves into the Suns. As long as they stay tenth, the furthest they could fall in the lottery is 11, or a 2% chance at the top pick and a 9.4% chance to jump into the top four. That depends on the Knicks and Wizards, who have a few more wins but no incentive to get any more.

A debate has raged among Spurs fans for what feels like months about what the best path is for this team. Should they commit to losing and secure as many ping pong balls as possible for the upcoming draft? Or should they keep up the fight until the end as they've done in nearly every game of the season, do their best to dethrone the King, and trust the front office to do something good with the three first-round picks and the other assets at their disposal?