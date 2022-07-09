Rare Spurs trading card of Manu Ginobili goes for big bucks at recent auction

You might want to check to see whether you own this Ginobili basketball card.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio Spurs fans get set to celebrate team icon Manu Ginobili's Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, some may be dusting off some of their old Ginobili memorabilia.

From T-shirts to posters, there are plenty of Manu merch on hand to applaud him as he joins the best to ever play the game of basketball.

However, you might want to check any and all Ginobili trading cards you own because some are fetching top dollars.

In fact, one Ginobili card recently became the highest selling at a recent eBay auction.

Three months ago, a rare, one-of-one card sold for $3,400.

So why did it sell for that much?

As mentioned, it is a one-of-one card and part of the 2016-17 Panni Donruss Optic line. It was No. 118 in gold vinyl with a PSA grading of 10.

This is the highest selling #manuhof on eBay in the last 3 months at $3400. 2016-17 PANINI DONRUSS OPTIC MANU GINOBILI #118 GOLD VINYL PSA 10 ONE OF ONE @JeffGSpursZone @Josh810 #ManuGinobiliWeek #gospursgo #PorVida https://t.co/AmpYECUlxI pic.twitter.com/EBSakkNVJ9 — JC (@JoshuaRCook) September 6, 2022

And talk about having the best luck!

A card collector recently shared on social media that he pulled a rare, one-of-one autographed Ginobili card that will surely sell for major dollars should he put it up for auction.

Also, if you are a fan of NFTs and a Ginobili fan, then you will be happy to know there is an NFT featuring Ginobili and it is for sale.

So check your shoe boxes, and go through the old cards you might have in storage because you might be sitting on a small fortune if you have one of the rare Ginobili cards collectors are chasing.