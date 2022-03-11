Raptors 143, Spurs 100: What they said after the game

The Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped at home against Toronto.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 143-100. This was the Spurs' worst loss at home in team history.

Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Malakai Branham added 13 points off the bench. Josh Richardson finished with 10 points, and Charles Bassey recorded nine points.

The Spurs are 5-3 on the season and will next face the Clippers at home Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They [Raptors] deny. They switch. A very good basketball team. They do it really well. We're probably not ready for that right now, obviously," said Popovich.

Popon the Raptors, on the loss, injuries to T. Jones (shoulder) and Langford (head), mins for the young players and thoughts on Bassey #porvida #nba #gospursgo #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/6BKCNgY6uz — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 3, 2022

Bates-Diop

"That's a very good veteran team [Raptors]. That was a good test for us," Bates-Diop said. "That was probably the best team we've played all year. That was a good test for us."

Bassey

"It feels great," Bassey said about playing for the Spurs. "Grateful for them [Spurs] for giving me the opportunity. I did enjoy it and I feel like this is the spot for me."

RAPTORS

Nick Nurse

OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam