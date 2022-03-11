Raptors 143, Spurs 100: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 143-100. This was the Spurs' worst loss at home in team history.
Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Malakai Branham added 13 points off the bench. Josh Richardson finished with 10 points, and Charles Bassey recorded nine points.
The Spurs are 5-3 on the season and will next face the Clippers at home Friday night.
Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.
SPURS
Gregg Popovich
"They [Raptors] deny. They switch. A very good basketball team. They do it really well. We're probably not ready for that right now, obviously," said Popovich.
Bates-Diop
"That's a very good veteran team [Raptors]. That was a good test for us," Bates-Diop said. "That was probably the best team we've played all year. That was a good test for us."
Bassey
"It feels great," Bassey said about playing for the Spurs. "Grateful for them [Spurs] for giving me the opportunity. I did enjoy it and I feel like this is the spot for me."
RAPTORS
“We made some shots; the ball was moving. It was a good night," Siakam said. "I think for us we just have to stay focused on us, continue to get better, knowing the type of intensity that we have to bring every single night and I think that is more important than the score."
