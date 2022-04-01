Raptors 129, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

"You can be more solid with the basketball," Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs lost their fourth-straight game losing to Toronto, 129-104.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Vassell finished with 15 points. Josh Primo had a career-high with 15 points off the bench.

The Spurs drop to 14-22 and will next play the Celtics on Jan. 5.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Raptors.

SPURS

"I thought rebounding and turnovers were our demise tonight. It's still basketball. You can show effort on the boards. Better effort. Better urgency. You can be more solid with the basketball," Gregg Popovich.

"It's a sense of security having him [Dejounte Murray] there with what he is able to do. He's a rebounding presence. He's able to get into the teeth of the defense," Primo on Murray's return versus Boston.

"Josh [Primo] and I have been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes. We're just thankful for the opportunity to get out there play a little bit more extended minutes," Joe Wieskamp.

RAPTORS

Nick Nurse