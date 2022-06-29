Projected top pick in 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama, reportedly exiting Tony Parker's team, ASVEL

The French center is reportedly being courted by the NBA's G League Ignite.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great and French basketball team ASVEL owner, Tony Parker, is reportedly losing center Victor Wembanyama who many predict as the favorite to be the overall first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to a post from the French site Le'Equipe, Wembanyama is exercising an opt-out clause in his contract before his final contract season with Parker's ASVEL.

It is reported that several Euroleague teams are interested in him as well as the NBA's G League Ignite team which saw multiple players from the program be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This is a big blow to ASVEL which is just coming off capturing a Pro-A championship albeit without Wembanyama who sat out of the title game due to injury. In addition, Parker was set to build around him until he is NBA bound.

"We absolutely want to keep him. We want to build everything around him," Parker said to French media.

Moreover, there have been thoughts that if the Spurs were to trade guard Dejounte Murray ahead of next season, it signals the team looking to increase their NBA Draft Lottery odds to select at No. 1 in 2023 with Wembanyama as the prize.