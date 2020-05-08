PREVIEW: Spurs take on Denver an interesting, critical game

San Antonio's small-ball experiment will be put to the test against a disproportionately large Nuggets team. Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White will need to play big.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs are looking to right the ship and get one step closer to the playoffs in a critical, wonky matchup against Denver.

In the new episode of the Big Fun Pod, Evan Closky and I had a wide ranging discussion on the Bubble Spurs so far, the new starting lineup, the heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia, the impressive play of DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson and Derrick White, and much more. We also took an in-depth look at this game with the Nuggets.

Here are three things to watch when the game tips off at 3 p.m.

Small Ball Spurs, Big Ball Nuggets

Both teams came into the bubble banged up, but in different areas of their roster. San Antonio came in without big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Trey Lyles, while Denver will be without wing players Gary Harris and Will Barton. Jamal Murray is day to day.

The Nuggets have gone with a wonky lineup with four forwards, but it worked out in an overtime win over OKC. 6'10" rookie Michael Porter Jr. poured in 37 points in the win, and he will present a matchup challenge for the Spurs.

The Spurs have their own steal from the 2019 draft, and Keldon Johnson and his big body will need to play a big role today in stopping MPJ and the Nuggets frontcourt.

San Antonio will likely start their new lineup with four guards around one center. They'll probably have a tough time stopping Denver in the post, but it may open things up for the faster bubble Spurs on the perimeter and in transition.

Head Coach Gregg Popovich noted before the game that gang rebounding will be important for his smaller lineup, especially against a team this big.

Another Big Matchup for Big Jak

Big Jak had a big matchup in the previous game against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, and the importance of disciplined play was front of mind after fouling out and almost costing the Spurs the Grizzlies game.

Poeltl picked up two quick, albiet soft, fouls on Embiid in the first minute and change, and he and San Antonio played behind the eight ball for the whole game as a result.

The matchup isn't necessarily easier against another premier center, but it's different. Seven-foot guard Nikola Jokic came into the bubble noticeably more svelte, and though he's incredibly skilled, he shouldn't be able to bully Poeltl the way Embiid did.

Popovich didn't sugarcoat the physical mismatch before the Philly game, but he pointed out the many things Poeltl does well.

"Joel is a pretty big boy. Jakob’s pretty skinny," Pop said. "He’s going to use his wits and his ability to understand spacing and anticipation to do the best he can against somebody who’s about twice as strong as he is. It’ll be a tough match up for him. But what he does, is all the cleanup, paint-up, fix-up kind of things. He sets good picks. He knows when to roll. He looks for other people on the court. He runs the floor. He protects the rim. He just makes the game a lot easier for everybody else.”

Derrick versus Denver

Colorado native Derrick White has been one of the most impressive Spurs in the bubble, and he has a knack for showing out against the Nuggets.

The best game of his career was when he dropped 36 on Denver in Game 3 of their playoff series last year.

The best play of his career was probably when he baptized Paul Millsap in the first game of that same series.

Derrick White plays against his son Paul Millsap todaypic.twitter.com/FGjO0qLGrP — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) August 5, 2020

Those were flashes of Derrick's confidence and potential, and we're seeing even more since the restart. In that seven-game series, White shot 5-17 (29%) from three. In his three games in the bubble so far, he's shot 11-23 (48%).

“If he gets up 10 threes I’m happy, he’s going to be an even better shooter.” Popovich said before the game, noting that he's put a lot of work into becoming a great shooter.

Since that playoff series last year, Popovich has been saying that they want to see Derrick play with the confidence and swagger to match his high level of skill. In this new look starting lineup, he's thriving doing just that.

He'll be a major key today, as he'll probably take on a significant size mismatch on the defensive end of the floor. The good news for the Spurs is that he isn't afraid of anybody.