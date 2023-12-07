Presenters announced for Spurs heading into the Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame induction night will have a huge Spurs presence.

SAN ANTONIO — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will have a heavy Silver and Black presence on induction night.

San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, along with Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and ex-Spur Pau Gasol will be inducted on Aug. 12 in Springfield, MA.

And presenting Popovich and Parker will be several franchise legends.

Popovich will be presented by Hall of Famers David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Parker the Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

Parker will be presented by Ginobili and Duncan.

Ex-Spur Gasol will be presented by Toni Kukoc and former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will be presented by Sheryl Swoopes, and Teresa Weatherspoon.

“It’s not something you think about when you’re growing up, while you’re in the business, that’s not in your head,” Popovich said. “When people would say, ‘Hall of Fame,’ to me that always and still does mean Red Holtzman, Red Auerbach, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, to me that’s Hall of Fame.”

“They let you in so I’m thankful, but mostly humbled and a little bit embarrassed because you never think you’re worthy of something like that.”

Hall of Fame induction night is shaping up to be one of the most memorable ones for the franchise in recent years.

Last August, Ginobili was inducted and now the Spurs will see the legendary "Big 3" plus Popovich enshrined together.

At this rate, the Hall of Fame will need a Spurs wing.

Also enshrined are Spurs' George Gervin, and ex-Spur George Karl.