Preseason | Thunder 118, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their 2022 preseason slate by losing to the Thunder at home, 118-112.

Josh Primo had 23 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 19 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and three assists. Devin Vassell added 18 points in the loss.

The Spurs finish the preseason 1-4 and will next face the Hornets in their regular-season home opener.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“He’s [Devn Vassell] stepped-up leadership-wise and in his intensity of his emotions of wanting it more. He’s following Keldon’s footsteps because Keldon has always been like that. Now Devin is taking that on, and it is good to see," Popovich said.

Vassell

"We had a lot of turnovers in the same quarter, and we just have to learn how to play through all of that. I think we’ve progressed well," said Vassell.

Keldon Johnson

"We have a lot of room to improve, but it’s preseason, and we’re learning. We’re going to have five days of practice to turn it up and get ready for Wednesday and be ready to play," said Johnson.

THUNDER

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault



“I thought we had a hard time getting a grip on the game defensively. In the fourth quarter, we held them to 21 points, like you said. We closed really well on both ends, we were organized on offense, and we were tough on defense," said Daigneault.