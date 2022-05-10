Preseason | Magic 102, Spurs 99: What they said after the game

Spurs move to 0-2 in the preseason.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs dropped their preseason record to 0-2 after losing to the Orlando Magic, 102-99, at home.

Doug McDermott had 14 points to lead the team while Keita Bates-Diop added 12 points and two assists in the loss. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and four assists. Devin Vassell poured in 11 points and five assists.

The Spurs will next face the Pelicans at home to continue their preseason slate Sunday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

POPOVICH:

"All that matters is tonight, and the next game, and the next game. So, that doesn’t affect anything we’re doing today," Gregg Popovich said. "But of course, they competed well. We turned it over too much. 35 points off turnovers and that’s going to make it tough."

MCDERMOTT:

"I want to be as unselfish as possible. But at times as a shooter, you have to be aggressive and make your mark on the game. That’s what I’m here for, to try and get shots and try to create for others," McDermott said. "I think by the way I move around out there, gets other guys shots. If I can come into the game with that mentality, to just run around and if I’m open, I’m going to shoot it. If not, I’m going to get someone else a shot. That’s what I’m going to try to do all year."

BATES-DIOP:

“I worked a lot on it this summer. He [Popovich] has confidence in me shooting and I have confidence in myself shooting it," Bates-Diop.

Bates-Diop on his shot (working w/ Engelland before Chip left), his shooting mechanics, starting v ORL, defense, Sochan learning, playing w/ Jakob Poeltl, thoughts on Tre Jones' growth #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/ibShtONRQd — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 7, 2022

MAGIC

COACH JAMAHL MOSLEY:

"I think they did a very good job with you know understanding getting down early but not hanging their heads, understanding how we needed them to play in order to get ourselves back in the game and that was obviously the defensive side of the ball," said Mosley.

FRANZ WAGNER: