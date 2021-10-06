Game story: Spurs take on Detroit Pistons in second game of the preseason

Dejounte Murray is getting the night off against a banged-up Pistons squad, and Lonnie Walker IV will start in his place after a rusty preseason opener.

DETROIT — Game story

First quarter

Lonnie Walker IV made an immediate impact as a starter, pulling up for three after running pick and roll and then creating space with a pump fake on a drive to score the first five points of the game for San Antonio. He surpassed his scoring total from the preseason opener in the first two minutes of this one.

Lonnie Walker IV looking smooth and skilled and confident with the rock in his hands pic.twitter.com/JKPkEtwTNU — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 6, 2021

Many have questions about the defense of Doug McDermott, but he started a big play for the Spurs with his individual defense on Jerami Grant, slowing his drive and giving Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White time to collapse as well. The ball popped out, White saved it ahead to Walker, and Walker found Keldon Johnson who dunked it rather hard.

Walker hit a floater and bumped his scoring total to 7, then hit Bryn Forbes for a three. Derrick White added 5 points of his own.

Thaddeus Young checked into the game, playing his first minutes for the Spurs after coming over in the DeMar DeRozan sign and trade. He got on the board with his first bucket quickly.

San Antonio's defense gave up too many threes and Detroit hit 7-10 in the period as they built a 39-22 lead. The Spurs held Utah under 25 points in each quarter to start the preseason.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs are in Detroit for their second preseason game, looking to build on a 111-85 win over Utah.

Dejounte Murray was not listed on the injury report, but Lonnie Walker IV filled in his spot in the starting lineup. Murray scored a team-high 17 points in the win to open the preseason, and it seems like a rest night for him that will allow the Spurs to evaluate other guys.

Walker showed a bit of rust as he shot just 1-7 from the floor coming off the bench in the opener, but he played solid defense on Donovan Mitchell and made good decisions with the ball.

Much like the Jazz were in the opener, the Pistons will be shorthanded in this game. Top pick Cade Cunningham won't be participating, and Killian Hayes is out with an ankle sprain.

Before the game, Gregg Popovich called Thaddeus Young a pro and talked about the fun group of players in the San Antonio locker room.