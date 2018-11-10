After a couple of relatively quiet summers on the international basketball circuit, things will heat back up again in 2019 and 2020.

Assuming Team USA will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics, the team will need quality coaches. We already knew Gregg Popovich was going to be the head coach, but the assistant coaches were announced Thursday.

The Spurs' coach will be joined by two other NBA head coaches and one of the top coaches in the college ranks. Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors) and Nate McMillan and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright have been selected as assistant coaches for the 2019-20 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

Kerr, a five-time NBA champion as a player and three-time champion as a coach, has guided the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles.

McMillan, 54 years old, returns to USA Basketball after serving on Mike Krzyzewski’s USA National Team staff from 2006-12. During his time as an assistant coach for the USA National Team, the Americans won gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

Wright, the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, led the Wildcats to NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018. He is one of only three active NCAA Division I men’s head coaches with multiple national championships to his credit.

Since first fielding a team of legendary NBA stars in 1992, USA Basketball national teams featuring NBA players have claimed gold medals in 14 of 17 international basketball competitions and compiled a 134-7 record in those official events, while also posting a record of 51-1 in exhibition games.

