Popovich made a surprise visit with the Spurs former assistant coach and spoke with players and staff.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina and Italian team Olimpia Milan had a very special guest attend a recent practice.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently made a visit with his former assistant coach where he gave out some basketball tips to the coaching staff and players and watched a team practice.

Check out Popovich as well as former Spurs assistant coach, James Borrego, making a visit with an old friend.

Messina coached with the Spurs from 2014-19 before leaving the team to return to the Euroleague as a head coach for Olimpia Milano.

During the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Warriors, Messina took over head coaching duties when Popovich's wife passed away.

And in case you are wondering, Popovich is in Italy for Eurobasket 2022's group phase of the tournament.