SAN ANTONIO — Add another accolade to Gregg Popovich’s remarkable career.

The United States Air Force Academy on Wednesday announced the next members for induction into the institution’s Athletics Hall of Fame on May 4. Among them: the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach, who graduated from the academy in 1970.

Joining Popovich in the roll-call of honorees this year are former Air Force Academy wrestling coach Wayne Baughman; Falcons volleyball icon Delavane Diaz; the school’s first hockey All-American, Eric Ehn, who led the academy to its first NCAA tourney appearance; former Green Bay Packer and two-time Western Athletic Conference defensive player of the year Chris Gizzi; and the school’s 1985 football team, which brought home the first WAC Championship trophy for any sport to Colorado Springs.

The press release from the Air Force Academy cites Popovich as having “sustained remarkable success” during his tenure with the Spurs, adding that he still “ranks third in school history in career field goal percentage with a 54.1 mark.”