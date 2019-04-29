SAN ANTONIO — First things first: Gregg Popovich will be back to coach the Spurs next season.

Talking to reporters Monday at his end-of-season news conference, Popovich confirmed that he’s negotiating a new contract with the club.

Popovich, 70, became the Spurs’ coach 18 games into the 1996-97 season and has led the team for 22 complete seasons. He has guided the Silver and Black to all five of their NBA championships and the playoffs each of the last 22 seasons, tying the NBA record.

Pop being Pop, he joked when he was asked if he’s returning to coach next season.

“That’s up in the air,” he said with his best poker face. “I’m currently . . . I’ve never talked about my contract in all these years. Never had an agent. Never talked about the contract. Just like R.C. (Buford, Spurs general manager) don’t talk about free agents or trades, or anything.

“My contract is basically my business, but I’ll break the rule this time. I’m currently in a negotiation that I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or Positano Pirates. I think that it’s like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio, so we’ll see where it ends up.”

Another indication that Popovich plans to be back next season was what he told reporters as he walked away.

“Good luck to all of you this summer,” he said. “Be safe. We live in a dangerous country because nobody has any courage to do what they need to do. So, enjoy and we’ll laugh a lot next fall.”

The Spurs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row this season, falling to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series. The Nuggets held on to edge the Silver and Black 90-86 after leading by 17 points in the third quarter Saturday in Game 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Popovich had a one-word reply when he was asked if he would like to keep the core of this season’s team together: “Absolutely.”