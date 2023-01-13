For Popovich, return to Alamodome resurrects off-the-court memories

Before the Spurs and Warriors tipped off their marquee matchup, Popovich reflected on the personal connections he made.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' time in the Alamodome is filled with lasting on-the-court memories, from the franchise winning its first NBA title in 1999 and the infamous water cannon game to Sean Elliott's "Memorial Day Miracle" shot in the 1999 postseason.

There are plenty to pick from. But for head coach Gregg Popovich, his lasting memories don't revolve around in-game moments but the relationships he made that have endured.

"It's mostly about the people, friends," Popovich said before Friday night's game. "Like being with (Golden State head coach) Steve (Kerr) last night, that kind of thing. And it's about the people and the relationships... over time you get introduced to their children, watch it grow and all that sort of thing."

From 1993 to 2002, the Spurs called the Alamodome home. Among the former players to suit up for the Silver and Black during that span was Kerr/

His Warriors will play the Spurs in the NBA attendance-record-breaking game, but the two coaches still share a strong bond that was forged in the dome.

"Those are most of the memories. Not that many on-court memories," Popovich said.

Popovich admits he doesn't look back often. He believes in moving forward and focusing on the moment.

"That stuff all goes away," he said. "I just kind of look forward to what's going on at this moment."

Well, the moment on this night is at the Alamodome.

More than 65,000 fans will be watching the Spurs in the dome decked out in throwback jerseys, Fiesta colors decorating the aisles and the 1999 Riverwalk barges on display for fans to reflect on the countless memories made.

"People will be pretty fired up. It's just an exciting moment for everybody," Popovich said.

But he did admit winning the 1999 title was fun, too.

