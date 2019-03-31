SAN ANTONIO — True to form, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had little to say when he was asked Sunday if making the playoffs this season was more gratifying because of all the changes the team had to contend with before it even played a game.

"We're thrilled that we're in the playoffs," Popovich told reporters before the Silver and Black played the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center. "Every team has ups and downs in getting there or not getting there. We'll think about if this or if that (later). You just play."

The Spurs made the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season with a retooled team that lost future Hall of Famers Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker last summer.

Ginobili, who played at age 40 last season, retired and Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets after spending most of the previous 17 seasons as San Antonio's starting point guard.

Then there was the blockbuster trade of All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors with Danny Green for All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan and 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl..

The Spurs were dealt another tough blow when Dejounte Murray, who supplanted Parker in the starting lineup in January 2018, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, in the team's second exhibition game.

The Spurs not only lost their point guard, they had to move forward without their best perimeter defender. Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team at age 21 after the 2017-18 season, becoming the youngest player in league history to make the All-Defensive Team.

Murray's injury came two days after rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio's No. 1 pick in the NBA draft last summer, suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee in a preseason game. Walker had surgery and missed considerable time in his development.

The tough times continued when Derrick White, who had replaced Murray at point guard, came up lame with a sore left heel in the game after Walker went down. White missed nine games but returned to became the team's starting point guard.

