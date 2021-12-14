Q&A: Pistons and San Antonio native Xavier Silas on the latest with Spurs great James Silas and his opportunity with Detroit

The San Antonio native gives us an update on his new job with the Pistons, his thoughts on the Spurs, and more.

SAN ANTONIO — Native San Antonian and son of Spurs legend James Silas, Xavier Silas, is rapidly moving up the NBA coaching ranks.

He got his NBA coaching break with the Sixers as an assistant coach with their G League affiliate Blue Coats and now has moved to join the Pistons organization serving as an assistant coach with the G League's Motor City Cruise where he is loving the opportunity with Detroit.

In this exclusive Q&A, Silas speaks on his father's new coaching endeavor with Colorado Prep and more.

Jeff: It's been a while since we last chatted but tell us the good news about your dad and former Spurs great James Silas and what he is doing with Colorado Prep?

Xavier: In their first year they went 39-12. Pretty good for its inaugural year. This year they are 11-2. He has a great group of talented guys that play hard and play together.

Introducing our Head Coach, James Silas.

▪️Played 10 years in the NBA

▪️His #13 became the first number ever retired by the San Antonio Spurs.

▪️2× All-Star (1975, 1976)

▪️11,038 Career Points (16.1 ppg)

▪️Top 10 in Points, Assists, Free Throws, and Games Played in Spurs History pic.twitter.com/vEZMxSbFFR — Colorado Prep (@ColoradoPrep_) March 19, 2020

What kind of coach is James? Is he teaching them how to be clutch like he was with the Spurs?

He's tough. He was tough when he coached me and my friends when I was younger. He holds them accountable. Almost in that cutthroat way he used to be at the end of the games.

He'd close the show unforgivingly and that's how he is with playing time. You have to earn it, he didn't have a problem benching me when I played for him and that hasn't changed for the current players.

He is coaching some top talent with Colorado Prep. Are scouts seeing the type of players under his wing?

The guys at Colorado Prep are heavily recruited. They have had an interest or offers from every power 5 conference, Ivy League, Mountain West, you name it. There is a recruiting coordinator who spends all day speaking with coaches. It's pretty phenomenal.

Explosive PG Jeremiah Coleman @jeremiahcoleman0 has had multiple DI's fly in to see him. From windmills to deep 3's he has it all. Poised DI guard will surprise a lot of people at the college level. pic.twitter.com/QiTzMYUzXO — Colorado Prep (@ColoradoPrep_) December 12, 2021

How can San Antonio area basketball players get involved?

Simple! Send their tape to Shane the recruiting coordinator. Call him at (720) 827-3485.

What about you? How are you doing with the Pistons organization?

I am actually the offensive coordinator of the Motor City Cruise which is the Detroit Pistons G League team. We are doing well with a solid record heading into the break. We have a great coaching staff and really good players. It's a great experience.

What are your long-term goals? Is becoming a head coach on your radar?

I once said," I think taking a college program and turning it into a winning one is one of the highest accomplishments in sports. The impact you have on players, the school, and the community during that process is insurmountable."

It's good to have goals but it is better to be locked in and focused on what you're currently doing, and that's where I am now with Detroit. Submerged in being a sponge and the best coach I can be.

You are from San Antonio so I cannot let you go without asking about the Spurs.

The Spurs are in a rebuild mode. What are you seeing from this young Spurs roster and who is shining bright?

Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson are special. I enjoy watching those guys play. Murray especially, his scoring is smooth but what is more impressive is the 8 rebounds and the 8 assists.

For more information on Colorado Prep and how to be involved, you can visit the website for more details.