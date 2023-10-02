Pistons 138, Spurs 131: What they said after the game

The Spurs lost in double-overtime to remain winless on the Rodeo Trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost in double-overtime versus the Detroit Pistons, 138-131, in the third game of the 2023 Rodeo Trip.

San Antonio is now on an 11-game losing skid and is 0-3 to start the extended trip.

Devonte Graham had 31 points and three assists to lead the team in his Spurs debut while Zach Collins added 29 points (career-high) before fouling out of the game. Malakai Branham finished with 27 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 15 points in the loss.

The Spurs shot 27 percent in the second overtime period. Detroit ended the game on an 11-0 run to seal the seven-point win.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries while Doug McDermott exited the game with an injury.

The Spurs are now 14-42 on the season, and will next face the Atlanta Hawks and former Spur Dejounte Murray Saturday night to continue the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Lots of positives. Considering everything, I thought they [Spurs] were great. A lineup that never saw each other before. A couple of guys that just got here. I couldn't ask for anything more," Popovich said. "It's a game of mistakes. A hell of an effort by a lot of guys."

Graham

"Just knowing that I can go out and play free. I know the guys are going to go out and play hard when they were talking about today. Obviously, I don't know too many plays," Graham said. "They kind of went over the basics with me and flow and different concepts that most teams have."

PISTONS

Dwane Casey