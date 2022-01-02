Pistons 116, Spurs 115: What they said after the game

"Both teams could’ve won the game in different ways and it just ended up the way it did," Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs lost their third-straight game losing to Detroit, 116-115, in overtime on the road.

Bryn Forbes led the team with a season-high 27 points, and Derrick White finished with 18 points and a career-high 14 assists. Jakob Poeltl had 12 rebounds.

The Spurs drop to 14-21 and will next play the Raptors on Jan. 4.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Pistons.

SPURS

"Well, there were things I liked and things I didn’t like; you know just like any other game. So, whether you win or lose there are things that coaches want to improve and that was the case tonight. Wild game, you know back and forth. Both teams could’ve won the game in different ways and it just ended up the way it did," Gregg Popovich.

"I think on the boards it was one of our worst parts of the game for us today. They got a whole lot of offensive rebounds and second-chance points. It was hard for us to stay in front of anybody, so we struggled," Forbes.

PISTONS

"I was happy for everybody, especially the G League guys that came in, and it’s hard to come into this league and win with rookies. Then you add G League guys who are fighting and scratching to get in the league, and they came in and had to play a role that they had not done in the G League," Dwane Casey.