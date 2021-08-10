It's a Philly reunion in Dallas! Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV exchange jerseys

Philly in the house!

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of Philadelphia natives got a chance to meet up in Dallas.

After the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Mavericks, guard Lonnie Walker IV and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons met up and did what most pro-athletes do nowadays: Jersey swap!

Parsons shared a photo with Walker, as the pair showed off the jerseys with the Cowboy saying he was in attendance to support the Spurs guard.

But with Parsons playing for Dallas and showing his support, does this mean Walker is cheering for the Cowboys and not for his hometown Eagles?

Regardless, it's nice to see other athletes support Walker and the Spurs.