Pelicans' Alvarado seeks out Tony Parker for advice on being a better point guard

The Pelicans point guard spent time with Parker on honing his point guard skills.

SAN ANTONIO — There is little doubt that San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is the greatest point guard in franchise history.

He is also among the best at the position in NBA history and likely a first-ballot Basketball Hall of Famer.

And it comes as no surprise that Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado sought out Parker to help him become better at the position.

In an interview with The Athletic, Alvarado revealed he worked out with Parker this past summer to learn more about playing the point guard position as well as picking his brain at how to perfect the Spurs legend's signature shot, the "teardrop."

“He’s one of the best point guards we’ve seen. So, hearing him talk and knowing we view the game in very similar ways, it made me a lot more comfortable with who I am,” Alvarado said to The Athletic.

Beyond the basketball advice, the Pelicans' point guard said most of what Parker shared with him were things he is already doing.

Parker's advice solidified Alvarado's belief he is on the right path as an NBA point guard.

“It was like, ‘OK, you really do think the game like a great point guard. Just trust yourself.’ That really meant a lot," Alvarado said. "I knew it in the back of my mind, but that experience really made me feel like I’m meant to be in this position.”

Parker's NBA resume includes four NBA titles, an NBA Finals MVP, All-Star nods, and his jersey retired by San Antonio.

Alvarado has a ways to go to reach those basketball heights but picking Parker's brain is a very smart move.

Should Alvarado reach new heights in his NBA career, he can thank Parker for helping shape him into a better point guard.

And Alvarado will get a chance to put to use some of Parker's basketball advice soon enough.