Pelicans 126, Spurs 117: What they said after the game

"We can't give away a quarter the way we did," Coach Gregg Popovich said following the team's loss to New Orleans.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-117.

Jeremy Sochan had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 19 points. Devin Vassell finished with 10 points and five assists while Stanley Johnson recorded 12 points off the bench.

San Antonio’s reserves outscored New Orleans’ bench 50-36.

The Spurs are now 10-21 on the season. They will next face the Orlando Magic on the road Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We can't give away a quarter the way we did. We played them [Pelicans] pretty even after that first quarter but we do that too often where we're just following people around, we're not touching them, we're not physical, they do whatever they want and we just take it," Popovich said.

Sochan

"I think we just have to be ready to play from the get-go," Sochan said. "It's tough when you get down by that much. It's hard to get back. We have to show resilience from the start."

Jones

"Just coming out ready to play. I think sometimes, like tonight, we came out slow on offense and we let that affect our game for a little bit," Jones said. "We got to make sure we take care of what we can take care of on the defensive end and then when it starts to go our way on the offensive end then we can go on our runs."

PELICANS

Willie Green

“It was pretty good for three-plus quarters. They got it going a bit in the fourth quarter. 42 points in the fourth, that’s a little bit much for us. But, overall I thought our defense was solid," said Willie Green.

