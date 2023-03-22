Pelicans 119, Spurs 84: What they said after the game

The Spurs did not start their four-game road trip on a positive note.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered a lopsided loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 119-84, in New Orleans.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devonte Graham added 15 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 12 points and three rebounds while Tre Jones had 15 points in the loss.

In the first quarter, San Antonio scored a season-low 16 points.

San Antonio was without Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Zach Collins due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-53 on the season, and will next face the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It was going to be very difficult. We started out pretty well but as the game went along [Brandon] Ingram and CJ [McCollum] took over and they did a great job. I understand tonight we didn't have our best night. They played well. End of story," said Popovich.

Jones

"Continue to compete. Continue to try to get better," Jones said. "It's been like that all year. Each night we don't know who's going to be here, who's going to be available. Continue to just focus on us. It's always new lineups. Continue to get better," Jones said.

Mamukelashvili

"We had a really good walkthrough today, film, game plan and I feel like with the guys that were missing we still want to try to be as competitive as possible and play hard as possible and play together," he said. "We know we're down a couple of guys so it won't be as fluid sometimes but we just got to keep going. Keep figuring it out. Keep trusting each other."

