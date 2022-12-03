Pelicans 117, Spurs 99: What they said after the game

The Spurs losing streak is now at 10-games straight.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-99, at home.

Devin Vassell had 25 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 15 points. Charles Bassey finished with 11 points and nine assists while Romeo Langford recorded 10 points.

Gregg Popovich did not coach due to a medial issue and Brett Brown filled in as head coach.

The Spurs are currently on a 10-game losing skid and are now 6-17 on the season. They will next face the Phoenix Suns Sunday in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Brett Brown

"For the most part I thought their spirit was great," Brown said. "I thought for the most part we executed a game plan and played them [Pelicans] with a level of purpose. It's like most NBA games, especially when you have a young team, there's a defining moment where the game changes and now you're playing catch up."

Vassell

"Obviously, it's frustrating. It's tough. We're a young group," Vassell said. "My biggest thing right now is keeping everybody's head up. It's tough for anybody. You lose 10 games in a row, you're not going to be sitting here smiling and laughing."

PELICANS

Willie Green

"I thought in the second half we did a much better job of climbing into guys defensively, flying around, contesting shots, and then rebounding and going out running," Green said.