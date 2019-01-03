SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and future Hall-of-Fame center Pau Gasol have agreed to part ways.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Friday, saying that the team had agreed to buy out the remainder of Gasol's contract. KENS 5 has confirmed the report with the team.

Gasol now enters the buyout market and would be eligible to join another team. According to Wojnaroswki, he is eligible to play in the playoffs for any team that would sign him.

The 38-year-old center joined the Spurs in 2016. He will reportedly join the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the season.

