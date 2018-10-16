SAN ANTONIO — With the start of the new NBA season just hours away, there is no shortage of questions and worries on the minds of players.

But for Spurs center Pau Gasol, there’s no more need to worry ‘will she say yes?’

The two-time NBA champion will be adding another ring to his collection. He announced his engagement to Cat McDonnell on Tuesday.

Words cannot express how happy and excited we are! She said YES!! I’m so lucky to be engaged to such a wonderful woman and look forward to a lifetime together! #forever ❤️ @catmcdonnell7!!! pic.twitter.com/IRTUkiV5tV — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 16, 2018

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2016. According to her Instagram account and multiple media reports, she is a former USC cheerleader.

RELATED: Pau Gasol's ability as facilitator could keep him in Spurs' starting lineup

The Silver and Black open the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AT&T Center. The game is one of 12 that will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

© 2018 KENS