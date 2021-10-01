Patty Mills believes Spurs beat Warriors in 2017 playoffs if Kawhi Leonard doesn't get hurt

Leonard was torching the Warriors before he got hurt!

SAN ANTONIO — Let's enter the Spurs multiverse and ponder the question: What if Zaza Pachulia doesn't undercut Kawhi Leonard in the Spurs-Warriors 2017 West Finals?

Recall the Spurs were thrashing the Warriors in Game 1 led by the former Spurs forward.

Then the course of the game changed when Leonard came down on Pachulia's ankle and the rest is Spurs' history.

Former Spur Patty Mills was a guest on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast and was asked about that game, Leonard's injury, and if he still is haunted by the series outcome.

Mills says he still thinks about that series and feels the Spurs do move on past the Warriors if Leonard remains healthy.

"Up however we were up, games are of momentum," Mills said. "That's the definition of a momentum-changer when that happens and he [Leonard] goes down. There was nothing we could physically do to stop that momentum."

Said Mills: "Another one [series] that we had."

The Spurs 2017 squad boasted a record of 61-21. That was good for second in the West behind the Warriors at 67-15.

Leonard led the team in scoring at 25.5 points per game in the regular season and upped it in the postseason at 27.7 points through 12 games played.

The team marched to the West Finals going 4-2 in both series against the Grizzlies and Rockets before meeting Golden State.

San Antonio would get swept 0-4 by Golden State but in Game 1, Leonard was a one-man army scoring 26 points in 23 minutes before he got hurt.

This is such a great "What If?" scenario.

If Leonard isn't hurt, would he be enough to push the Spurs past the Warriors and into the 2017 NBA Finals? Does he stay in San Antonio if the Spurs were to move on and win the championship?

There are so many possibilities!

What do you have to say Spurs fans? Do you agree with Mills? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and @JeffGSpursKENS5.