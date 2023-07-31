Panini reveals the first Victor Wembanyama rookie basketball card in his Spurs jersey

Take a look at Wembanyama's first rookie card in a Silver and Black jersey.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama taking the NBA by storm as well as the basketball card world as well.

"Wemby-fever" is taking hold of fans who are looking to scoop up any and all cards featuring the rookie basketball phenom.

In fact, Wembanyama's card is now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' David Robinson.

But collectors have been waiting for his first official trading card in a Spurs uniform and their wait is now over.

Leading basketball card company Panini recently revealed their first Wembanyama rookie card in his San Antonio jersey.

He is featured in the team's white jersey and can be found in the 2023 Panini National Convention Silver Packs.

The card is made on Prizm stock with the chromium card look. His name also is found at the bottom of the card with the letters "RC" in the upper right corner to note it is his rookie card.

And yes, the card has already hit eBay.

One seller has placed it for bidding and is already fetching bids over $600.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, a father-son duo from San Antonio did a live box opening and in the final pack, they hit a rookie Wembanyama card.

Check out their excitement at hitting the rare card:

If Wembanyama does prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime player, then his card is likely to sky-rocket in price.

Key factors for a valuable Wembanyama card will depend on condition, numbering, rarity, and if it is autographed.

Card collecting is immensely popular and cards can go for thousands of dollars if you have the right ones and Wembanyama's rookie card will be in high demand.