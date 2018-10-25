SAN ANTONIO — Given their turnover and injuries, the San Antonio Spurs were bound to get beaten badly early in the season. Sure enough, that happened Wednesday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and the Indiana Pacers buried 17 three-pointers in rolling to a 116-96 victory against the Silver and Black at the AT&T Center.

Looking lethargic after beating the Lakers 143-142 in a wild overtime game Monday night in Los Angeles, the Spurs led only once. And that came when Rudy Gay scored on the first possession of the game.

"We understand that there are going to be ups and downs early," said DeMar DeRozan, who led the Spurs with 18 points. "(We will) have bright spots, have down spots. You know, I'd rather have these moments that we had tonight, you know games like the Portland game (a 121-108 loss) now, you know, and understand what we've got to get better at, what we've got to work on and how we need to come out and play.

"It was a great lesson tonight. Learning, whether we came to play or not, you know it's just something that we definitely can build from and understand what we need to get better at."

The Silver and Black continue their three-game home stand on Saturday against the Lakers, whom they edged 143-142 in overtime on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Oladipo hit 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and former Spur Cory Joseph made 4 of 6 attempts from long distance and finished with 12 points.

Indiana (3-2) nailed 17 of 32 three-pointers and led by as many as 29 points before Spurs coach Gregg Popovich cleared his bench in the fourth quarter.

"It's amazing every time," Joseph said about returning to the AT&T Center. "I have very, very special moments and memories here, so every time that I come back and get to see some of the guys that I either played with when I was here, or the coaching staff or upper management, it's always a good time. It's all love when I come back here."

Oladipo was outstanding on both ends of the court, finishing with five rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who had a game-high 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes finished with 15 each for the Spurs (2-2). Gay, who finished with 10 boards, scored 11 points and was the only other San Antonio player in double figures.

The Spurs' were sieve-like again defensively, often getting caught flat-footed as the Pacers tormented them with crisp ball movement. Indiana had 34 assists on 46 made field goals.

"I think we have to be on the same page," Forbes said, when asked what the Spurs have to do to improve on the defensive end. "There are still a lot of new guys. It's going to take a little time, but I think we have everybody giving the effort.

"It's just going to be a little more studying film and things like that. We've been working on it. Just give it a little more time."

Popovich was asked if he thought the Spurs had a letdown after Monday night's win over the Lakers.

"Whether it was or not, I don't know how you judge that," Popovich said. "We have a lot of work to do on both ends of the court and we know that, especially defensively. We're defensively challenged, so to speak.

"Until we figure it out, there's a lot of habits that have to be formed. (We have to) find out what groups do it best. So, we'll take some time, but they are a willing group."

Indiana had seven players score in double figures. Tyreke Evans scored 19 points for IDomantas Sabonis added 16. Thaddeus Young (14), Myles Turner (10) and Doug McDermott (10) also finished with double-digit scoring.

The Pacers shot 52.9 percent (46-87) and were 53.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Spurs shot only 40.2 percent (35-87), and were 31.6 percent (6-19) from the three-point line.

Indiana hit 10 of 17 three-pointers in the first half and led 62-52 at the break. Joseph nailed 3 of 3 attempts from long distance and Oladipo hit 2 of 3 from long distance. Indiana scored 30 of its 62 first-half points from the three-point line.

The Pacers shot 54.5 percent (24-44) in the first half, while the Spurs made 20 of 43 attempts for 46.5 percent.

Aldridge and Forbes led San Antonio's first-half scoring with 11 points each. DeRozan had only eight points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Indiana led by as many as 14 points in the first half and San Antonio's biggest lead was only two points. That came on the game's opening basket by Gay.

