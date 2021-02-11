Pacers 131, Spurs 118: What they said after the game

It was a rough night in Indiana for the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and Myles Turner added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers past struggling San Antonio 131-118.

The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak. It's just their second win in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 16 points. San Antonio has lost four of five and never had a chance after Indiana took a 43-31 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Spurs will next play the Mavericks on November 3.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs:

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

"The game was obviously more important to the Pacers than it was to us. We didn't have enough guys mentally ready to compete or execute for whatever reason. It happens in the NBA now and then but shouldn't be happening this early in the year. Very disappointed in our play tonight in both execution and competitiveness."

Derrick White:

"They [Pacers] came out more desperate. It's unacceptable how we started and our effort. Top to bottom we just got to be better and it starts with me. I just got to come out ready to go."

Jakob Poeltl:

"For some reason, we just didn't come out ready tonight. They're [Pacers] are playing really well. Got to give them credit. We just didn't bring the intensity."

PACERS:

Head coach Rick Carlisle:

We won the third quarter. It's something we haven't done. I don't know if we've done it all year. It was a much-needed win that just beaten the world champions."

Justin Holiday: