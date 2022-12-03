Pacers 119, Spurs 108: What they said after the game

"I thought that we battled with what we had," Jock Landale said.

SAN ANTONIO — The depleted Spurs faced off against the Pacers but fell short, 119-108. Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poelt and Dejounte Murray did not play and the team lost Doug McDermott to injury (ankle) and Keita Bates-Diop during the game.

Jock Landale led the team in scoring with 26 points. Lonnie Walker IV had 20 points while Devin Vassell added 19 points in the win.

The Spurs move to 25-42 and will next play Minnesota at home on March 14 to continue their 7-game homestand.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Pacers:

SPURS

“I think we worked hard, but we weren’t really that sharp. We didn’t shoot very well, just weren’t very sharp, but we worked hard and didn’t give in. Just didn’t play well. Bottom line. It happens," said Gregg Popovich.

"I felt like this was a big opportunity for me. Hunting shots, being more aggressive and working on my game, and helping myself take the next step. This is my sophomore year, and I’m in the starting lineup, and I want to just keep getting better and keep improving and being able to help this team," Vassell said.

"It was a hard-fought game. I thought that we battled with what we had. Obviously, losing two players halfway through the game, and one of them in the first quarter doesn’t help. I thought we fought pretty hard, but they came out as the aggressors in the first half. Defensively, we just weren’t totally there," Landale said.