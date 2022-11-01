Ouch! Survey shows 2014 Spurs title team as second least popular in the past decade

The Spurs 2014 title run was built on the "Beautiful Game" as the team took care of the Heat in five games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own five NBA titles in their storied franchise history.

The 1999 title team steamrolled to the first title in franchise history versus the Knicks. The 2007 Spurs title team destroyed the then LeBron James-led Cleveland team. The 2005 team was in a seven-game battle against the Pistons.

The 2003 Spurs team took care of the Nets in six games and the 2014 team made it look easy against the Heat with the "Beautiful Game" style of play.

But despite the action, dunks, and memorable moments the Spurs championship teams brought to the NBA Finals stage, it seems it isn't popular with fans.

Specifically, the 2014 Spurs championship team.

According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, the Spurs' last title team is considered the second-least popular NBA title team behind the 2019 Raptors title team.

Spurs fans would beg to differ.

The Spurs 2014 squad demonstrated excellence on the court as they dismantled Miami with team-passing dubbed "The Beautiful Game" and thrilling moments from Manu Ginobili (dunking on Chris Bosh), Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard.

But not all is terribly bad for the Silver and Black in this survey.

The survey has the current Spurs team ranked as the 14th most popular team in the league despite the team lacking major NBA star-player talent.