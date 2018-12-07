In the absence of concrete news around the Spurs' plans in the Kawhi Leonard saga, fans are turning to their bookie to see if Las Vegas knows something we don't.

One report Wednesday night listed the Toronto Raptors as the most likely destination, about as likely as Leonard remaining in San Antonio for the 2018-19 season.

Updated odds on which team Kawhi Leonard will be on next season (@betmybookie):



Spurs +200

Raptors +200

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

76ers +800

Celtics +800

Bucks +1000

Knicks +1500

Cavaliers +2000

Rockets +2000

Nets +2500

Field +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

By Thursday afternoon, the odds had changed, with the Raptors becoming even-money favorites to employ the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Updated odds on which team Kawhi Leonard will play for next season (@betmybookie):



Raptors EVEN

Spurs +400

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

76ers +800

Celtics +800

Bucks +1000

Knicks +1500

Cavaliers +2000

Rockets +2000

Nets +2500

Field +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

A variety of factors could be behind the shift. It could be that a few confident Raptors fans put some money down at +200, so the line moved because of that. It's possible an insider at the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas leaked some information to the sportsbook, too.

Reports in the past week have hinted that the relationship between the Silver & Black and their star forward may be beyond repair, so a trade may be inevitable before next summer, when Leonard can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

When free agency and the trading period began, it was believed that the Celtics, Lakers and Sixers could offer the best packages to San Antonio in a trade for Leonard. Of course, with the knowledge Leonard could go to L.A. as a free agent next summer, all those teams were understandably hesitant to offer some of their best players in a trade for Leonard.

As the days hve passed without significant progress reported on the trade front, there is room for another team to enter the conversation, which is exactly what the Toronto Raptors have done. At 59-23, the Raptors finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18. However, the team was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, prompting the firing of coach Dwane Casey, who was later named NBA Coach of the Year. Awkward.

So the team is clearly looking to shake things up after another early playoff exit, and it appears All-Star guard Demar Derozan could be included in a potential Leonard trade. The Raptors have a few other young players who aren't household names, but could fit well in the Spurs' system. Don't be surprised if you hear names like OG Anunoby, Malachi Richardson or Norman Powell thrown around if talks between the Spurs and Raptors heat up.

A trade for Leonard would be a big gamble for the Raptors, who could see Kawhi leave for Los Angeles after just one season. But a team's title window can close quickly, and the Raptors are now looking at an Eastern Conference without LeBron James.

The Spurs are in a tough spot with the Warriors, Lakers and Rockets in their way to a return to the Finals, and a full-blown rebuild out of the question as long as LaMarcus Aldridge is on the team.

© 2018 KENS